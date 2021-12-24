JUST IN — South Korea pardons former President Park Geun-hye
Published
South Korea’s Justice Ministry said on Friday that former President Park Geun-hye has been pardoned. Park had been imprisoned over corruption charges.Full Article
Published
South Korea’s Justice Ministry said on Friday that former President Park Geun-hye has been pardoned. Park had been imprisoned over corruption charges.Full Article
Justice ministry says Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus..
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of..