President, first lady visit children's hospital, share stories of Christmas, new puppy
Published
The Bidens greeted patients at Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve, meeting a boy named Beau and sharing tales of new puppy, Commander.
Published
The Bidens greeted patients at Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve, meeting a boy named Beau and sharing tales of new puppy, Commander.
Watch VideoCarolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose..