A man has been arrested after 100 iPads - bought as presents - were stolen from a children's hospital.Full Article
Man arrested after 100 iPads bought as gifts stolen from children's hospital
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man arrested following theft of iPads from children’s hospital
A man has been arrested following the theft of 100 iPads from a children’s hospital.
Belfast Telegraph
Alder Hey Children's Hospital: Man arrested after iPads stolen
The devices were "bought as gifts for sick children" at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, police say.
BBC News