Central London saw the biggest drop in footfall of anywhere in the country as concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant kept shoppers at home.Full Article
City centre shoppers stay away on Christmas Eve amid fears over Omicron
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lincoln city centre deadly quiet as Omicron fears lead to Christmas shoppers staying away
East Lindsey Target
"It does seem a little bit quieter in town today"
-
Four sports centres and two museums to close as Omicron to flood Stoke-on-Trent
Staffordshire Newsletter
-
UK shoppers avoid High Streets amid Omicron fears
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Primark opening hours for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve
The key festive holiday opening hours for Primark in Birmingham city centre, Merry Hill, Walsall, Fort Parkway and West Brom mean..
Walsall Advertiser
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season -- again
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are..
SeattlePI.com