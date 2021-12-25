Covid: Volunteers prepare for Christmas Day booster jabs push
Published
Vaccinations continue over the festive period after UK Covid cases hit a record on Christmas Eve.Full Article
Published
Vaccinations continue over the festive period after UK Covid cases hit a record on Christmas Eve.Full Article
Wales will not follow England offering coronavirus booster jabs over the festive period.
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- A healthcare group which supports GPs to deliver jabs says "we want to nail this before..