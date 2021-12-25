49ers GM John Lynch says he accidentally liked tweet bashing QB Jimmy Garoppolo while at mass
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch says he accidentally liked a tweet bashing QB Jimmy Garoppolo while in Christmas Eve mass with his family.
49ers GM John Lynch's Christmas Eve involved him liking a tweet trolling Garoppolo -- in the middle of church.