The Ashes: Joe Root caught behind for 50 off Mitchell Starc
Captain Joe Root is caught behind for 50 off the bowling of Mitchell Starc as England lose their fourth wicket on the first day of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne.Full Article
In a sign of the hold the hosts have over him, Joe Root has reshaped his practice to prepare him for the examination he will face..