Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, details inside
A day before the birthday, Salman Khan got bitten by a snake, and the actor was admitted to hospital.Full Article
Ahead of his birthday, Salman Khan had taken off to his Panvel farmhouse, where he was bitten by a non-venomous snake. The incident..
He was discharged from the hospital about 9 a.m. this morning after undergoing treatment and has returned to his farmhouse.