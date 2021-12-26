Ontario reports more than 10,000 daily cases of COVID-19 for the 1st time
Public Health Ontario says the province has recorded more than 10,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time.Full Article
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time as the Omicron variant..
The country also reported a further 137 coronavirus-related deaths.