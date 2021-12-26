World mourns anti-apartheid crusader Archbishop Desmond Tutu, dead at 90
Published
Dubbed "the moral compass" of South Africa, tributes have poured in from across the globe for Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away at age 90.Full Article
Published
Dubbed "the moral compass" of South Africa, tributes have poured in from across the globe for Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away at age 90.Full Article
The daughter of one of loyalist killer Michael Stone’s victims has said the world has lost a crusader for peace and..