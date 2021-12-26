Duchess Meghan receives apology from British newspaper after court victory
Published
Duchess Meghan got her court-ordered apology from the Mail on Sunday, the British newspaper that published a private letter she wrote to her dad.
Published
Duchess Meghan got her court-ordered apology from the Mail on Sunday, the British newspaper that published a private letter she wrote to her dad.
Sunday Dec 26, 2021 British newspaper The Mail on Sunday have accepted defeat and printed a front page notice following Meghan,..