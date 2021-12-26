The Patriots have no answers for Josh Allen and the Bills
Published
The Bills beat the Patriots, 33-21, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium to pull into a virtual tie for the division lead.Full Article
Published
The Bills beat the Patriots, 33-21, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium to pull into a virtual tie for the division lead.Full Article
The New England Patriots are favored vs. Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. New England can clinch the AFC East with a win...
It's gut-check time for the Buffalo Bills according to Chris Broussard, as they prepare for their rematch against the New England..
The New England Patriots will face off against the Buffalo Bills once again, and Mac Jones is looking to repeat his past victory on..