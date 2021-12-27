Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first pandemic-era film to top $1bn
It beat Chinese Korean War epic The Battle of Lake Changjin to be the highest grossing film of 2021.Full Article
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on Sunday became the first pandemic-era movie to leap past $1 billion at the global box office after..
Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021. Even..