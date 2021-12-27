It may be possible to screen for prostate cancer in the next five years, one of the UK's leading cancer experts has said.Full Article
Prostate cancer screening may be possible in next five years, expert says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prostate cancer screening possible in five years, expert says
Technological advances mean it may be possible to screen for prostate cancer in the next five years, one of the UK’s leading..
Belfast Telegraph
Prostate screening could be ready in five years
One of the UK's leading cancer scientists said medical advances were making it possible.
BBC News