Joe Burrow and Josh Allen shake up the AFC playoff race
Published
Joe Burrow put up a near-historic yardage total against the depleted Ravens, while Josh Allen was transcendent on third down as the Bills retook control of the AFC East.Full Article
Published
Joe Burrow put up a near-historic yardage total against the depleted Ravens, while Josh Allen was transcendent on third down as the Bills retook control of the AFC East.Full Article
With two weeks left in the regular season and playoff spots on the line, it's the most wonderful time of the..