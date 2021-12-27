South Africa Begins a Week of Mourning for Desmond Tutu
The cleric and anti-apartheid activist’s funeral will be held on Jan. 1 at the cathedral where he served as South Africa’s first Black archbishop.Full Article
South Africa Enters Week
of Mourning , After Death of Desmond Tutu .
The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
was..
The nation is holding a week of commemorative events after the clergyman's death at the age of 90.