A motorist left police "shocked" after driving his Porsche for more than 30 miles with the rear end of his vehicle hanging off after a crash on the M25 in Kent.Full Article
Motorist driving Porsche with bumper 'bouncing out of boot' leaves police 'shocked'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police ‘shocked’ by motorist driving with bumper ‘bouncing out of the boot’
A policeman said he was “honestly shocked” to see a motorist had driven for more than 30 miles with the rear end of his vehicle..
Belfast Telegraph