Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day fell to almost half of levels seen pre-pandemic, figures show.Full Article
Shoppers stay home on Boxing Day as footfall drops by almost half on pre-COVID levels
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Numbers of Boxing Day shoppers 41% below pre-pandemic levels, figures show
Belfast Telegraph
The numbers of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.
-
Boxing day shopping footfall down by half on pre-Covid levels
BBC News
-
London’s West End sees in-person Boxing Day shopping fall 44% from 2019
Belfast Telegraph
-
Merciless Omicron beating: Retail sector in shock as Boxing Day sales in central London plummet by nearly 70 per cent
City A.M.
-
Omicron has sent Boxing Day shoppers online, retail experts say
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Almost 50% drop in footfall for Boxing Day sales across the UK
The number of shoppers hunting for a bargain in the Boxing Day sales in person has plummeted compared with pre-pandemic levels as..
Belfast Telegraph