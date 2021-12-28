'Harry Potter' cast recalls first kisses, horrible haircuts in 20th Anniversary reunion special
Published
Many of the cast of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called 'Return to Hogwarts.'Full Article
Published
Many of the cast of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called 'Return to Hogwarts.'Full Article
The Harry Potter cast are reuniting for the 20th anniversary: Return to Hogwarts HBO Max special but will David Thewlis aka Remus..