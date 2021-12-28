The Commons Speaker has said he is in favour of allowing MPs to bring their babies into the chamber for debates as long as they don't disrupt proceedings.Full Article
Commons Speaker backs allowing MPs to bring babies into debates
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Commons Speaker: Yes, MPs can bring their babies with them for parliamentary debates
MPs should be allowed to bring their babies with them for parliamentary debates as long as they are not disrupting proceedings,..
City A.M.
Speaker: Chair should be allowed to make call on babies at debates
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he is in favour of letting MPs bring their babies with them for parliamentary debates as..
Belfast Telegraph