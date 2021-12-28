Powerball jackpot hits $441 million. Two $2M winning tickets and one $1M winner sold

Powerball jackpot hits $441 million. Two $2M winning tickets and one $1M winner sold

USATODAY.com

Published

Monday's Powerball jackpot grew after the 36th drawing without a winner. Its now worth an estimated $441 million with a cash option of $317.5 million.

Full Article