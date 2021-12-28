NFL adjusts its COVID-19 guidelines, modifying the quarantine period from 10 days to five
Published
Following CDC recommendation to shorten period of isolation from 10 days to five, NFL will allow asymptomatic individuals to return after five days.
Published
Following CDC recommendation to shorten period of isolation from 10 days to five, NFL will allow asymptomatic individuals to return after five days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cutting the previously advised duration of isolation making it five days..