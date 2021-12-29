Aaron Rodgers: NFL has created a 'two-class system' for vaccinated players vs. unvaccinated
Published
Aaron Rodgers criticized the NFL's COVID-19 protocols among a number of other things during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Published
Aaron Rodgers criticized the NFL's COVID-19 protocols among a number of other things during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Aaron Rodgers , Tests Positive
for COVID-19.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the
Green Bay quarterback..