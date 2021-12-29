Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea, Karan Boolani test positive for Covid-19
Published
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. They are taking the necessary precautions.Full Article
Published
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19. They are taking the necessary precautions.Full Article
After Kareena Kapoor Khan battled Covid-19, Arjun Kapoor, along with sister Anshula Kapoor have tested Covid positive. Rhea Kapoor..
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19