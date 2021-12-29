Nicola Sturgeon has said it is her "expectation" that new COVID restrictions in Scotland will be in place until 17 January, as she urged people to "stay at home right now more than normal".Full Article
Scotland's new COVID restrictions expected to last for three weeks, Sturgeon says
