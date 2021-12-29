Almost eight million lateral flow test kits will be made available to pharmacies between today and New Year's Eve, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.Full Article
Millions of lateral flow tests to be delivered to pharmacies in time for New Year's Eve
