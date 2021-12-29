Boris Johnson has praised the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for saving "many millions of lives" as the UK marks becoming the first country to approve the COVID vaccine exactly one year ago.Full Article
UK marks one-year anniversary of approving Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vatican reaffirms support for COVID-19 vaccines amid spread of omicron variant
The dome of St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Christmas tree, Dec. 9, 2021. / Daniel Ibáñez/CNA.
Vatican City,..
CNA