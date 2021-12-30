The Dean of Westminster had to send a personal plea to Buckingham Palace in 1997, in an effort to get Sir Elton John to perform at Diana, Princess Of Wales' funeral, newly released government documents show.Full Article
Princess Diana: Palace did not want Sir Elton John to sing at her funeral
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Clergyman appealed to Palace to allow Elton John to sing at Diana’s funeral
Wales Online
The singer’s emotional performance of a reworked version of his hit song was one of the most memorable moments of the service at..