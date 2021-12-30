COVID: Omicron 'not a common cold' yet, virologist warns
Published
Wolfgang Preiser, the virologist who first discovered omicron, has spoken to DW about the rapid rise in cases. He predicts that most people will catch the new variant.Full Article
Published
Wolfgang Preiser, the virologist who first discovered omicron, has spoken to DW about the rapid rise in cases. He predicts that most people will catch the new variant.Full Article
Watch VideoWhile winter weather blanketed parts of the east coast, it left thousands of flight cancellations and delays in its..