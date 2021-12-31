U19 Asia Cup 2021: India defeats Sri Lanka by nine wickets to clinch hat-trick title
After restricting Sri Lanka to 106 runs, rain caused a break and India were given the target of 102 runs as per the DLS method.Full Article
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 106 for 9 in the revised quota of 38 overs. India then required just 21.3 overs to chase..