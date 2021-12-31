Nicole Kidman reacts strongly to 'sexist' question about ex-husband Tom Cruise
Published
Nicole Kidman is currently busy promoting her latest film 'Being the Ricardos'. Read on to know why she got furious when asked about Tom Cruise.Full Article
Published
Nicole Kidman is currently busy promoting her latest film 'Being the Ricardos'. Read on to know why she got furious when asked about Tom Cruise.Full Article
'The Undoing' star and the 'Top Gun' actor were married from 1990-2001 and share two children.
In an interview with The Guardian, Nicole Kidman had a keen response when she was asked if she was alluding to her marriage with..