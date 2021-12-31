Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Colorado truck driver's sentence cut by 100 years
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a crash that killed four people.Full Article
Colorado Govenor Jared Polis has shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years,..
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the 110-year sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos "arbitrary and unjust" in his commutation..