Footprints of an early relative of a dinosaur have been discovered on a South Wales beach from more than 200 million years ago, according to experts.Full Article
Dinosaur footprints discovered on South Wales beach date back 200 million years
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dinosaur footprints discovered on Welsh beach believed to be more than 200 million years old
Wales Online
The trail, which was found in Penarth in April 2020, is thought to date back to the Triassic period
-
Footprints of early dinosaur discovered on Welsh beach
Belfast Telegraph
-
Dinosaur footprints in Penarth date back 200 million years
BBC Local News