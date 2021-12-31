Actor Betty White dies at 99
Published
Legendary actor and entertainer Betty White, most famous for her role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," died just weeks before turning 100.Full Article
Published
Legendary actor and entertainer Betty White, most famous for her role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," died just weeks before turning 100.Full Article
White, whose career included Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died less..
Betty White Said Ryan Reynolds Still Has a Crush On Her I want to be Betty White when I grow up. For starters, the legendary actor..