Record-Setting Colorado Fires Destroyed More Than 500 Homes
Published
Unlike fires in mountain wilderness, which often burn over the course of weeks, the destruction on Thursday played out in minutes and hours.Full Article
Published
Unlike fires in mountain wilderness, which often burn over the course of weeks, the destruction on Thursday played out in minutes and hours.Full Article
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off..
Colorado's governor has declared a state of emergency as winds are driving several large grass fires. Two towns in Boulder County..