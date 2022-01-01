PM Kisan Yojana 10th installment ANNOUNCED: Check your name, status on PM-KSNY beneficiary list

PM Kisan Yojana 10th installment ANNOUNCED: Check your name, status on PM-KSNY beneficiary list

DNA

Published

The 10th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was disbursed by PM Narendra Modi today at 12.30 pm via video-conferencing.

Full Article