Miley Cyrus suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage
Published
As she strutted around the stage in a silver outfit, Miley Cyrus could be seen holding onto her top as she sang the opening lyrics of the song.Full Article
Published
As she strutted around the stage in a silver outfit, Miley Cyrus could be seen holding onto her top as she sang the opening lyrics of the song.Full Article
“I heard we may have had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here’s my boobies," said the singer's co-host, Pete Davidson.