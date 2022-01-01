Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Published
Dan Reeves, who had a 38-year career as an NFL player and coach, has died, his family has said. He was 77.
Published
Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77...