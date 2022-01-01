Indianapolis Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list ahead of Las Vegas Raiders game
Carson Wentz and Braden Smith are back from their COVID-19 absence and ready to start against the Raiders, so long as they are symptom-free.
The Indianapolis Colts placed Carson Wentz on the Covid list Tuesday, and may be without their starting quarterback in a crucial..