Largest vaccine campaign in British history saw around 132 million COVID jabs given in 2021
Published
Around 132 million coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in 2021 - the largest inoculation campaign in British history.Full Article
Published
Around 132 million coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in 2021 - the largest inoculation campaign in British history.Full Article
More than 90 per cent of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab
Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.