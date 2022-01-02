Jaxon Smith-Njigba shatters Rose Bowl, Ohio State receiving records against Utah
Jaxon Smith-Njigba shattered Keyshawn Johnson's Rose Bowl record for receiving yards and broke three other Ohio State team marks against Utah.
