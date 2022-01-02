UK reports record-high spike in daily COVID-19 tally, over 1.6 lakh new cases recorded in 24 hours

DNA

Published

The United Kingdom is witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, recording over 1.6 lakh fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

