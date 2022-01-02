England cricket's head coach positive for Covid-19
England men's head coach Chris Silverwood tests positive for Covid-19, having already been set to miss the fourth Test after a family member's positive test.Full Article
England’s preparations for the fourth Ashes Test fell victim to more Covid chaos on Sunday, with local net bowlers removed from..
The hits keep coming for England men's cricket coach Chris Silverwood.Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test in Sydney because..
England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney next week after a family member tested positive for..