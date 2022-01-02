South African Parliament complex in Cape Town on fire
Firefighters battled a blaze at South Africa's national Parliament complex on Sunday that sent a dark plume of smoke and flames into the air above the centre of Cape Town.Full Article
A major fire that erupted Sunday at South Africa's national Parliament complex in Cape Town has spread to the National Assembly
Firefighters are battling a blaze in the national Parliament buildings in Cape Town that caused the roof of the old National..