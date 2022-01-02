Lockdown-like curbs in West Bengal as COVID-19 cases rise - What's open, what's closed
Published
The state has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with numbers in Kolkata tripling over the past three days.Full Article
Published
The state has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with numbers in Kolkata tripling over the past three days.Full Article
Today, West Bengal re-imposed certain Covid restrictions in the light of a worrying increase in daily cases, including those of the..
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 on Monday as 439 more people tested positive for the infection. The state has so..
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 on Monday as 439 more people tested positive for the infection. The state has so..