Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID
Published
The soccer star is self-isolating after a positive coronavirus test. His fellow PSG players Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also tested positive for the virus.Full Article
Published
The soccer star is self-isolating after a positive coronavirus test. His fellow PSG players Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also tested positive for the virus.Full Article
Messi used the winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his..
Paris Saint-Germain released a statement informing that Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19.