England and Wales have reported 137,583 new COVID cases and 73 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to official data.Full Article
Daily COVID figures revealed as 137,583 new cases reported in England and Wales
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by..
Advertisement
More coverage
Javid warns Covid curbs must be 'last resort' as pandemic enters third year
Wales Online
Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record..
-
Hospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new high
Belfast Telegraph
-
Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales remain at low level
Belfast Telegraph