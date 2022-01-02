Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account permanently suspended
Greene crossed the five-strike threshold, according to Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy, resulting in a permanent suspension.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended permanently for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
The social media service said the Republican congresswoman had violated its policy on coronavirus misinformation.