Sudan's prime minister has announced his resignation from the country's military-controlled government following the reported deaths of two pro-democracy protesters.Full Article
Sudan's prime minister resigns after 'two killed' in pro-democracy protests
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sudan protesters take to streets after military coup | Freedom, Peace, and Justice | OneIndia News
Oneindia
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since the military coup in Sudan. They’re demanding the restoration of the..