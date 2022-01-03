George Lopez 'recuperating' from the flu after walking offstage during New Year's Eve comedy show
Published
George Lopez had fans worried after he walked offstage in the middle of a New Year's Eve comedy show but is now "recuperating."
Published
George Lopez had fans worried after he walked offstage in the middle of a New Year's Eve comedy show but is now "recuperating."
George Lopez unfortunately had to leave in the middle of his comedy show on New Year’s Eve. The 60-year-old comedian and actor..
George Lopez pulled the plug on his New Year's Eve comedy show after becoming ill right in the middle of his set. The video clip is..